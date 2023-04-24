Advertise With Us
Sunny, and cooler than normal

Late week soaker
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A chilly start to the work and school week. We’ll see partly sunny skies, and cooler than normal conditions for the rest of the week. A northwest wind flow will keep temperatures in the 60s through the weekend. A developing storm out west will bring periods of soaking rain to the region beginning later Thursday, and lasting through the weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny & cooler, High: low 60s

Tonight: Cuddle Alert !, partly cloudy & cold, Low: mid 30s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: around 40

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: mid 60s...Low: around 50

Friday: Cloudy, periods of rain, High: low 60s...Low: around 50

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: mid 60s...Low: low 50s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: upper 60s...Low: mid 40s

