Stonewall Harley Davidson Dealership moving from Orange County to Greene County

By Jacob Phillips
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Stonewall Harley Davidson Dealership is moving from Orange County to Greene County.

Jim Frydl is the planning director and zoning administrator for Greene County.

“Harley Davidson did approach a landowner in Greene, and was very interested in the location because of the proximity to the Blue Ridge Mountains and the amount of traffic that passes by the location on Route 29,” Frydl said.

Frydl feels the dealership will create opportunities for many people in and around Greene.

“The mechanics jobs are very desirable jobs. Additionally, we have salespeople management. It’s a pretty big production for this dealership, and it’s a draw, so it can bring in tourism, people from outside of the county,” Frydl said. “We would love for them to be wildly successful here and stay and be a corporate partner with Greene County for as long as they want. They’re a good company, a well renowned company, a good attraction.”

While there is nothing set in stone just yet, the old space where the shop was located in Orange may still serve the community in a different way.

“We would love for it to be a Career and Technical Education Center,” Stonewall Harley Davidson owner Donna Waugh said. “It’s contiguous land, and they don’t have to bus the students. They don’t have to do another cafeteria, and it’s a vast property. It’s over four acres. And, the school is super excited.”

