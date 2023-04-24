Rep. Spanberger looking to hear from Virginians who have benefitted from Meals on Wheels

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As part of the debt limit plan, Speaker of the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy has proposed cuts to the Meals on Wheels program.

In response, 7th District Representative Abigail Spanberger (D) is opening a new survey to get feedback on the program from Virginians.

She says Meals on Wheels plays a vital role in keeping many Virginians fed and connected.

“The idea that this would be among the things Speaker McCarthy’s looking to. To cut it is to me just, it’s wrong, and that’s how I feel, and I want to hear from constituents, see who agrees with me and see what their experiences with this program are,” Spanberger said.

Spanberger is looking to hear from anyone who has used or has a loved one that used the program.

A link to the survey is available here.

