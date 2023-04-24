Advertise With Us
Pathways Community Resource Helpline runs out of funds before expected end date

The Pathways Community Resource Helpline for rent, mortgage, and utility assistance has run out of funds that were set aside for people living in Albemarle.
By Jacob Phillips
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Pathways Community Resource Helpline for rent, mortgage, and utility assistance has run out of funds that were set aside for people living in Albemarle County.

Through Albemarle and Charlottesville, the Community Foundation leveraged federal money to set aside for people who needed it during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funds were set to end when the new budget season started, but the funds ran out before then, leaving a gap from now until then.

“Albemarle County remains concerned for community members in emergency financial need, and has created an opportunity in our Fiscal Year 24 budget to try to respond to that,” said Kaki Dimmock with Social Services.

The budget for the 2024 Fiscal Year will be proposed in July.

