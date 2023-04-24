Newberry Award-Winning author Andrea Arango hosts reading at Buford Middle School

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Former Buford Middle School teacher Andrea Arango is now a published author.

Her book “Iveliz Explains it All” won a Newberry Award this year, and Arango says this is one of the highest honors an author can earn.

Students at Buford read her book in class, which made them extra excited to meet her for a reading session.

“It’s really nice to win awards and see like nice reviews by adults online, but it’s always like way different to come to the school and have you know, a kid come up and hug you and ask for your autograph and say they loved your book. It’s just a lot more meaningful to hear actual kids say that they liked it,” Arango said.

The author still lives in Charlottesville and has another book coming out this fall.

