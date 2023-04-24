Frost and freeze alert

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Cooler than average for the last week of April and even the first part of May. Cold enough for frost and freezing conditions overnight into early Tuesday!

Mainly dry conditions until late week and the last weekend of April. Tracking the progress of a needed soaking rainfall Friday into the weekend.

Monday afternoon: Sun and fair-weather clouds. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Monday overnight: Clear, calm and cold. Frost and freeze conditions by dawn. Protect tender plants and flowers. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Tuesday: Becoming partly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Lows near 40 degrees.

Wednesday and Thursday: Mostly cloudy, mainly dry with highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the 40s.

Friday: Rain likely. Highs near 60 degrees. Lows lower 50s.

Saturday and Sunday: Rain showers with highs in the 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

