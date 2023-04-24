Advertise With Us
Emily Couric Leadership Forum honors Sandra Wicks Lewis and scholarship recipients

By Dryden Quigley
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - High school seniors all across Charlottesville and Albemarle County are being recognized for their excellence in leadership.

The 2023 Emily Couric Leadership Forum is granting 11 students scholarships that amount to a total of $250,000. On top of that, Sandra Wicks Lewis is being honored with this year’s Women’s Leadership Award at the event.

“Every little girl has someone who she looks up to,” Lewis said.

For many, the person they looked up to was Sandra Wicks Lewis. She made history integrating schools as part of the Charlottesville Twelve.

“If I had to do it all over again, I would still have chosen to grow up in Charlottesville in the 50s and 60s, in spite of segregation and massive resistance because we did after all, overcome,” Lewis said.

Elle Farina is a Charlottesville High School senior who was one of 11 seniors to be nominated for a scholarship.

“I was nominated I think because a lot of what I choose to do is living my life in service of others. That’s kind of like the value and inspiration that I live by,” Farina said.

Lewis and Farina are both Graduates of CHS, a few decades apart.

“I knew about the Charlottesville Twelve and the massive resistance movement on, but just being able to put a face to the movement was really incredible. And just being able to talk with someone that was at my high school,” Farina said.

Lewis asked the awardees why they love this city.

“Their responses all had the same thing. Charlottesville is like a small town with lots of activities, where everybody knows everybody and people come together when needed. Sounds like my village,” Lewis said.

