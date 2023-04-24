Cold Late April Night - Frost/Freeze Alerts. Cool April Days This Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Frost and Freeze Alerts Overnight. The Cool Side of Spring for this last week of April, with below average temperatures. While dry to start this week, a wet and unsettled pattern expected by the late week into the weekend. Rain is needed with moderate drought conditions across much of the region.

Tonight: Clear, calm and cold. Frost and freeze conditions by dawn. Protect tender plants and flowers. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds, cool. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Lows upper 30s to near 40.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds, mainly dry with highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, night showers. Highs upper 60s. Lows low 50s.

Friday: Rain likely. Highs near 60. Lows lower 50s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers. Highs mid to upper 60s. Lows low 50s.

Sunday: Cloudy, rain likely. Highs mid 60s. Lows mid 40s.

Monday: Sun and clouds. Highs mid 60s.

