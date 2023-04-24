Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Charlottesville Police cracking down on distracted drivers

Charlottesville Police Department
Charlottesville Police Department(WVIR)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There is a lot of talk about speeding on Fifth Street, but Charlottesville police say it’s actually along the 250 bypass where they see the worst speeding.

While you can easily get a ticket, it’s distracted driving that’s often the biggest concern.

“Cell phones is a very big deal. I would say it’s probably as dangerous as the speeding just because it’s more prevalent,” CPD Sgt. Lee Gibson said. “Anyone can sit at a stoplight and watch someone drive by with a cell phone, and since January of 2021, it’s illegal in Virginia to hold a cell phone while you’re driving.”

A new study out of the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety says phone use while driving is occurring across all age groups.

“We wanted to understand why drivers are using their phones when behind the wheel and what could motivate them to stop,” research associate Aimee Cox said.

The research shows some motivations include friends and family, do not disturb settings and law enforcement.

“Not only did drivers say it would motivate them, but these measures were also supported,” Cox said.

Sgt. Gibson says when the speed limit dropped on Fifth Street, enforcement went up too.

“Prior to the speed limit change in 2021, we saw 30 reportable crashes on Fifth Street. In 2022 we saw 34. So the numbers are still about the same. What is promising is this year we only have five reported crashes. So it’s still early, but we’re on pace to be close to a 50% reduction in reportable crashes on Fifth Street. So that’s promising,” Gibson said. “The ticket volume went up post speed limit change, probably almost 300 tickets since the speed limit change.”

CPD says it has given out 15 tickets so far this month for holding a phone while operating a vehicle.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albemarle County Police Department
Update: Crozet Shelter in Place order lifted
(FILE)
Developer offers up plans for former Kmart site
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA CEO placed on administrative leave
Charlottesville police (FILE)
Charlottesville Police arrest suspect on sexual assault charges after sorority break-in
Home Depot submits plans for Fashion Square Mall development
Home Depot submits plans for Fashion Square Mall development

Latest News

Albemarle County Office Building (FILE)
Albemarle County receives A-rating in air quality from the American Lung Association
7th District Representative Abigail Spanberger (D)
Rep. Spanberger looking to hear from Virginians who have benefitted from Meals on Wheels
Pathways Community Resource Helpline runs out of funds before expected end date
Pathways Community Resource Helpline runs out of funds before expected end date
Girls on the Run hosts first of two 2023 5K races
Girls on the Run hosts first of two 2023 5K races