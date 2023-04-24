Charlottesville Police cracking down on distracted drivers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There is a lot of talk about speeding on Fifth Street, but Charlottesville police say it’s actually along the 250 bypass where they see the worst speeding.

While you can easily get a ticket, it’s distracted driving that’s often the biggest concern.

“Cell phones is a very big deal. I would say it’s probably as dangerous as the speeding just because it’s more prevalent,” CPD Sgt. Lee Gibson said. “Anyone can sit at a stoplight and watch someone drive by with a cell phone, and since January of 2021, it’s illegal in Virginia to hold a cell phone while you’re driving.”

A new study out of the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety says phone use while driving is occurring across all age groups.

“We wanted to understand why drivers are using their phones when behind the wheel and what could motivate them to stop,” research associate Aimee Cox said.

The research shows some motivations include friends and family, do not disturb settings and law enforcement.

“Not only did drivers say it would motivate them, but these measures were also supported,” Cox said.

Sgt. Gibson says when the speed limit dropped on Fifth Street, enforcement went up too.

“Prior to the speed limit change in 2021, we saw 30 reportable crashes on Fifth Street. In 2022 we saw 34. So the numbers are still about the same. What is promising is this year we only have five reported crashes. So it’s still early, but we’re on pace to be close to a 50% reduction in reportable crashes on Fifth Street. So that’s promising,” Gibson said. “The ticket volume went up post speed limit change, probably almost 300 tickets since the speed limit change.”

CPD says it has given out 15 tickets so far this month for holding a phone while operating a vehicle.

