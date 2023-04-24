Albemarle County receives A-rating in air quality from the American Lung Association

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The American Lung Association has released its 24th annual Clean Air Report Card, and Albemarle County is receiving high marks.

The report grades two of the most major forms of air pollution - ozone smog and fine particle or sewage pollution.

Kevin Stewart, the director of environmental health with the American Lung Association, says Albemarle received an A rating in both categories.

“The only sort of fly in the ointment is the year round level of fine particles actually did increase. It increased to the level that was in the report four years ago, and so that’s not the right direction to go in,” Stewart said.

Stewart says levels year to year are not guaranteed, and that past performance does not mean future success.

He says the report is a reminder to pay attention to things that can impact air quality such as open burning.

