Part of Blue Ridge Parkway remains closed because of fire

Brush fire in Amherst County led to closure of part of Parkway
Brush fire in Amherst County led to closure of part of Parkway
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Blue Ridge Parkway remains closed from Milepost 29 to Milepost 45 until further notice because of a brush fire, according to the US Forest Service.

The closure was put into place Friday, April 21. 

Jordan Road, FS Road 76 leading to Oronoco Campground, is closed at Pedlar River and is expected to reopen April 25, according to the forest service.

At least one structure was destroyed, according to Boonsboro Fire & Rescue Company and the Forest Fire Department.

Several agencies are fighting the fire, including the U.S. Forest Service, Blue Ridge Parkway, Shenandoah National Park, Virginia Department of Forestry, Amherst County Public Safety, the Pedlar Volunteer Fire Department and the Amherst Fire Department.

The cause of the wildfire has not been determined.

