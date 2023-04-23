Advertise With Us
One person dead, two wounded after overnight shooting in downtown Roanoke

Two people in hospital after overnight shooting along Campbell Ave SE
Two people in hospital after overnight shooting along Campbell Ave SE(Janay Reece)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 3:46 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Roanoke City Police are investigating the shooting incident as a homicide after one man died from his injuries.

ORIGINAL STORY: Roanoke City Police responded to reports of a shooting in downtown Roanoke early Sunday morning at 1:20 a.m. in the 100 block of Campbell Avenue SE.

Officers located a man lying outside a business and a woman inside the business with gunshot wounds. The woman’s injuries appeared to be non-life-threatening but the man’s injuries appeared to be critical, according to police.

Roanoke Fire-EMS transported both victims to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

While officers were on scene, another man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound had arrived at the hospital via personal vehicle. Police say the investigation indicated the third victim was also injured at the shooting.

Officers were later notified that the male victim with the critical gunshot wound had succumbed to his injuries.

No suspects were located on scene and no arrests have been made at this time, according to police. The public is asked to call (540) 344-8500 or text 274637 and begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure the message is properly sent.

