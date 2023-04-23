Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Community response plays factor in conquering West Virginia wildfires

Hinkle Trucking's vice president said they do not mind lending a hand, since it helps alleviate...
Hinkle Trucking's vice president said they do not mind lending a hand, since it helps alleviate the emergency.(WHSV)
By Cora Dickey
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 7:57 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENDLETON COUNTY, W.Va. (WHSV) - Officials and fire personnel have repeatedly voiced how the community has stepped up during this time of the Hidden Valley, Smoke Hole, and Seneca Rocks wildfires.

One of the main issues crews faced was the water supply. Travis Wolfe, a driver for Hinkle Trucking, brought over the tanker that holds 9800 gallons of water. Wolfe is a former volunteer firefighter for Franklin, so the call to take action came naturally.

“The local limestone quarry has a bulk loading facility for water. Whenever the need arises, everybody tries to jump in whether you’re on the fire department squad or not. It’s a small community, so we all help each other,” Wolfe said.

Seneca Rocks Fire now mostly extingushed

Longtime residents in Pendleton County know there has not been a wildfire like this in a while.

Hinkle Trucking’s vice president said they do not mind lending a hand, since it helped alleviate the emergency.

Caption

“It’s the first time we ever had done it, but if it would need to be done again, it wouldn’t be a problem. There wouldn’t be any type of charge for it. We’re not gonna charge anything; it was all volunteer,” Hinkle said.

Crews and officials in Pendleton County are feeling a sense of relief now that the wildfire is out.

Residents want the appreciation for firefighters to be heard all around.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albemarle County Police Department
Update: Crozet Shelter in Place order lifted
(FILE)
Developer offers up plans for former Kmart site
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA CEO placed on administrative leave
Charlottesville police (FILE)
Charlottesville Police arrest suspect on sexual assault charges after sorority break-in
Home Depot submits plans for Fashion Square Mall development
Home Depot submits plans for Fashion Square Mall development

Latest News

UVA Health
Report: Virginia’s maternal mortality rate rose dramatically during the COVID-19 pandemic
Virginia Tech biologists researching bobcat habitats in Albemarle County
Virginia Tech biologists researching bobcat habitats in Albemarle County
Jeanette Johnson, Jasir Culver's mother, holds a picture of her son close to her heart.
Mother continues search for answers after son found shot, killed on train tracks in Hopewell
Part of Blue Ridge Parkway remains closed because of fire