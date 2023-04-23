Advertise With Us
Brisk breeze and cooler than average

Forst and freeze risks
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 5:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a stormy at times Saturday, expect a cooler, drier and brisk Sunday.

West breezes of 10 to 30 mph this afternoon. The wind will relax overnight. With a clear sky and dry air mass, expect low temperatures by dawn to be near freezing in parts of the region.

Areas of frost by Monday morning, especially for the Shenandoah Valley. That’s where a freeze watch has been issued for Sunday overnight into early Monday. Protect tender plants and flowers.

Another frost and freeze risk for more of the area Tuesday morning.

Cooler than average temperatures for the last week of April. Our weather pattern turns unsettled mid and late week with frequent rain chances. It will be beneficial rain since it’s been drier than usual since the winter.

Sunday: Becoming partly sunny with a west wind. Highs mainly in the upper 50s for the Shenandoah Valley and 60s across central Virginia.

Sunday night: Clearing, cooling and calming with areas of frost by dawn. Lows in the 30s. At or a little below freezing for the Shenandoah Valley and Blue Ridge Mountains.

Monday: Becoming partly sunny. Less wind with highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Lows the 30s with another frost and freeze chance.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny to partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Lows near 40 degrees.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for some rain later in the day, mainly near and south of I-64 at this time. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the 40s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with mainly afternoon and evening rain showers. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the 40s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with rain showers developing. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the 40s.

Saturday: Showers likely. Highs in the 60s.

Keep checking back for updates.

