UVA Office for Sustainability hosts eco-fair

By Braedyn Speight
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Local businesses, community organizations, and student organizations gathered at the McIntire Amphitheater for UVA’s eco-fair.

“It’s a gorgeous day, springtime, everything’s popping back into life and we can just celebrate this beautiful planet that we all share,” said Dana Schroeder with UVA Sustainability.

Schroeder says the goal was to have attendees identify their own skills and strengths for helping with sustainability.

“It’s this idea that everybody has their own sustainability superpower that they can play. Cav Man is here is to get everybody amped for sustainability,” Schroeder said. “Everybody has a role that they can play in helping address the environmental challenges that we face.”

