UVA Facilities Management hosts e-bike demo day

UVA students, faculty, and staff were given the opportunity to test ride a selection of e-bikes.
By Bria Stith
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Facilities Management hosted an e-bike demo day at Zehmer Hall Conference Center.

UVA students, faculty, and staff were given the opportunity to test ride a selection of e-bikes.

“Any option you can imagine is out there in the market somewhere. There are a lot of different price points. There are bikes that can carry groceries and cargo. There are bikes that can be folded up to put in the back of the car. There are bikes that have big ole chunky tires that you can take off road,” said Jonathan Moore with UVA Facilities Management.

Facilities management says e-bikes provide many benefits such as reducing your carbon footprint.

