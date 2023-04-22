Advertise With Us
Tracking isolated severe weather risk

Showers, downpours and a thunderstorm Saturday
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 4:58 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A strong cold frost arrives on this Saturday with showers, downpours and a thunderstorm.

Most of the rain will fall from late morning to mid-afternoon. There’s an isolated severe thunderstorm risk east of the Blue Ridge Mountains. The main threat will be damaging wind gusts. The overall large hail and tornado risk is very low.

It will be a beneficial rainfall. About a half inch on average. A little more if you get a thunderstorm.

Drying, cooler and clearing tonight.

Below average temperatures for the last week of April.

Additional rain chances late next week.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms developing. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds.

Saturday night: Drying, clearing and cooling. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

Sunday: Sun and a few clouds. Cooler with a brisk west breeze. Highs in the 60s.

Sunday night: Clear and cooling to the 30s to lower 40s. Patchy frost possible.

Monday: Sunshine with highs in the 60s. Lows in the 30s with some frost by dawn.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Lows lower 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70 degrees. Lows in the 40s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the 40s.

Friday: Rain showers at this time. Highs in the 60s.

