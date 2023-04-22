Advertise With Us
Severe weather risk ends

Trending cooler than average
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As expected, a band of rain, downpours and thunderstorms arrived late Saturday morning through early afternoon.

There were a couple of severe thunderstorm warnings for Madison and Orange Counties. Even a brief tornado warning was issued just before 1:00 PM for portions of Culpeper County. So far, no reports of a tornado. However, a few damage reports from wind and power outages in that area.

The risk for severe weather has now ended for the region. Lingering showers will exit.

Turning cooler tonight and Sunday.

Overall, cooler than average for the last week of April.

Saturday afternoon: Lefever showers. Mostly to partly cloudy. Temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

Saturday night: Drying, clearing and cooling. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

Sunday: Sun and a few clouds. Cooler with a brisk west breeze. Highs in the 60s.

Sunday night: Clear and cooling to the 30s to lower 40s. Patchy frost possible.

Monday: Sunshine with highs in the 60s. Lows in the 30s with some frost by dawn.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Lows lower 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70 degrees. Lows in the 40s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the 40s.

Friday: Rain showers at this time. Highs in the 60s.

Keep checking back for updates.

