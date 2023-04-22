Advertise With Us
Sarvasrika Singh earns $50k Emily Couric Leadership Scholarship

The Emily Couric Leadership Scholarship goes to a high school senior in Charlottesville or Albemarle County who exemplifies leadership.
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Emily Couric Leadership Scholarship goes to a high school senior in Charlottesville or Albemarle County who exemplifies leadership.

Sarvasrika Singh is senior at Albemarle’s Community Lab School, and she’s this year’s scholarship winner.

“She is such a bright, dedicated, creative, inquisitive and inspiring student. I think she’s a student who definitely leads by example,” Community Lab School teacher Kristen Wilson said.

When Singh received the call, she didn’t believe it at first.

“I don’t think I’ve visualized, quite fully understood how much that number is yet,” Singh said. “I was like, ‘Hello?’ because I thought there was a car insurance scam.”

Singh says she wants to put the money towards college, where she plans on pursuing her passion for filmmaking.

