Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Report: 56% of abortions in Virginia done through medication as opposed to surgery

FILE - Boxes of the drug mifepristone sit on a shelf at the West Alabama Women's Center in...
FILE - Boxes of the drug mifepristone sit on a shelf at the West Alabama Women's Center in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on March 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Allen G. Breed, File)(Allen G. Breed | AP)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Health says 56% of nearly 17,000 induced terminations of pregnancy were done through medication as opposed to surgery. Planned Parenthood says that nationally, that number is even higher.

“More than 60% of the abortions in the United States happen through medication,” Planned Parenthood South Atlantic Communications Director Molly Rivera said.

Rivera says that the reason medication is more common is that it is more comfortable and provides less risk.

“That’s because a lot of people choose this option because it’s non-invasive. It is safe and effective early in pregnancy,” Rivera said.

She says using medication is also more cost effective than surgery.

“Historically what that has involved is the patient takes two medications. They are called mifepristone and misoprostol,” Rivera said. “They might sound familiar to folks. They are also used in miscarriage management. They’re also used during labor and for other pregnancy care.”

The rise in the use of medication for abortions was jump started by the FDA’s approval of the two medications around 20 years ago.

“Over time, as more and more people as millions of people have used mifepristone to safely end their pregnancies, the FDA has made it easier for providers to provide this medication and for patients to get it,” Rivera said.

In Virginia, legislators have also made it easier to access abortion care.

“Depending on a person’s pharmacy, they might even be able to have those medications delivered directly to their doorstep. So that means that folks in Virginia might not even have to leave home in order to get this care,” Rivera said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albemarle County Police Department
Update: Crozet Shelter in Place order lifted
(FILE)
Developer offers up plans for former Kmart site
Namine's puppies
Great Dane gives birth to 21 puppies in 27 hours
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA CEO placed on administrative leave
Charlottesville police (FILE)
Charlottesville Police arrest suspect on sexual assault charges after sorority break-in

Latest News

Sarvasrika Singh earns $50k Emily Couric Leadership Scholarship
Sarvasrika Singh earns $50k Emily Couric Leadership Scholarship
Piedmont CASA raffling off two-story playhouse
Piedmont CASA raffling off two-story playhouse
UVA Office for Sustainability hosts eco-fair
UVA Office for Sustainability hosts eco-fair
Senator Tim Kaine visits Southwood community
Senator Tim Kaine visits Southwood community