Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

POLICE: Two children missing from Bristol, considered endangered

Kayden and Kendall Smith
Kayden and Kendall Smith(Virginia State Police)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRISTOL, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have issued a missing and endangered person alert on behalf of the Bristol City Police Department for two children.

Police say Kayden and Kendall Smith are believed to be in extreme danger and were last seen on Willow Circle in Bristol, Virginia.

Kayden is described as a white male with brown hair and green eyes. He is 10 years old and 4′6″ tall, weighing 70 lbs.

Kendall is described as a white female with brown hair and green eyes. She is 8 years old, 4 feet tall and 60 lbs.

The children are believed to be with Barbara L. Smith and her boyfriend, Charles W. Lewis

Barbara is described as a white woman with brown hair and blue eyes. She is 31 years old, 5′6″ and 150 lbs.

Lewis is described as a white male with blonde hair and blue eyes. He is 35 years old, 5′10″ and 185 lbs.

They were last seen driving a White 2005 Ford Focus with Virginia tags: TUG-5104

For further information contact the Bristol City Police Department at 276-645-7400 or visit //Twitter.com/VSPalerts.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albemarle County Police Department
Update: Crozet Shelter in Place order lifted
(FILE)
Developer offers up plans for former Kmart site
Namine's puppies
Great Dane gives birth to 21 puppies in 27 hours
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA CEO placed on administrative leave
Charlottesville police (FILE)
Charlottesville Police arrest suspect on sexual assault charges after sorority break-in

Latest News

Senator Tim Kaine visits Southwood community
Senator Tim Kaine visits Southwood community
UVA Facilities Management hosts e-bike demo day
UVA Facilities Management hosts e-bike demo day
U.S. Virginia Senator Tim Kaine speaking with Southwood residents
Senator Tim Kaine visits Southwood community
Dogwood Vietnam Memorial Foundation holds 57th annual rededication ceremony
Dogwood Vietnam Memorial Foundation holds 57th annual rededication ceremony