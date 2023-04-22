Advertise With Us
Piedmont CASA raffling off two-story playhouse

Piedmont CASA is raffling the playhouse off for $10 a ticket.
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you drive by Piedmont CASA’s building in downtown Charlottesville, you will see a two story playhouse in the front yard. Piedmont CASA is raffling the playhouse off for $10 a ticket.

The money raised from the raffle will go towards raising funds and awareness for Piedmont CASA, which helps children who are in the foster system.

“It’s really a neighborhood project. The team at Bushman Dreyfus had a design competition. They designed a number of play houses, we had a bunch of kiddos come in and pick their favorite, this won by like a landslide,” Piedmont CASA President & CEO Kate Duvall said.

The playhouse will be delivered to the home of the winner.

You can buy raffle tickets until May 5 from the Piedmont CASA website.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

