Cooler Stretch Ahead

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Following a day with much needed rain, central Virginia will be looking at a cool stretch through the end of April. The average high is currently in the low 70′s, and this week will be filled with 60 degree days, although mostly dry for much of the week. Will be keeping an eye out for what looks to be a rainy last weekend of April.

Tonight: Rain ends and clouds decrease. Lows in the 40′s.

Sunday: Sunny and cooler. Highs in the 60′s. Lows around 40.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60′s. Lows in the 30′s.

Tuesday: Early morning frost possible, otherwise sunny. Highs in the mid 60′s. Lows around 40.

Wednesday & Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60′s.

Friday & Saturday: Cloudy with rain showers. Highs in the mid 60′s.

