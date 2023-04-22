UPDATE: Missing Person Safely Located

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Update: 6:50 p.m. - Kay Pitt has been safely located. Thank you for your assistance.

6:30 p.m. - The Albemarle County Police Department and Sheriff’s Office are searching for Kay Pitt, an 85-year-old missing dementia patient.

Pitt is a white female with white hair, last seen wearing black shirt and black slacks.

