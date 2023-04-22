Advertise With Us
UPDATE: Missing Person Safely Located

Albemarle County police SUV (FILE)
Albemarle County police SUV (FILE)
By NBC29
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Update: 6:50 p.m. - Kay Pitt has been safely located. Thank you for your assistance.

6:30 p.m. - The Albemarle County Police Department and Sheriff’s Office are searching for Kay Pitt, an 85-year-old missing dementia patient.

Pitt is a white female with white hair, last seen wearing black shirt and black slacks.

The 10th annual Bowwow Walk
Madison County celebrates the Wool and Wine Festival
The 10th annual Bowwow Walk
Madison County celebrates the Wool and Wine Festival
