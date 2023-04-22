The 10th annual Bowwow Walk

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA hosted its 10th annual Bowwow Walk at Boar’s Head.

Pets and their owners were invited to the event, and although the rainy weather cut the festivities short, the SPCA says there was still a high turnout.

“It’s so amazing to see so many people. We’ve had we’ve had about 200 people show up already. We’ve raised about 47,000 so far which is incredible. We’re still totaling those numbers but we’re really excited,” SPCA Communications Director Emily Swecker said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.