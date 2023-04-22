Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

The 10th annual Bowwow Walk

The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA hosted its 10th annual Bowwow Walk at Boar’s Head.
By Jacob Phillips
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA hosted its 10th annual Bowwow Walk at Boar’s Head.

Pets and their owners were invited to the event, and although the rainy weather cut the festivities short, the SPCA says there was still a high turnout.

“It’s so amazing to see so many people. We’ve had we’ve had about 200 people show up already. We’ve raised about 47,000 so far which is incredible. We’re still totaling those numbers but we’re really excited,” SPCA Communications Director Emily Swecker said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albemarle County Police Department
Update: Crozet Shelter in Place order lifted
(FILE)
Developer offers up plans for former Kmart site
Namine's puppies
Great Dane gives birth to 21 puppies in 27 hours
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA CEO placed on administrative leave
Charlottesville police (FILE)
Charlottesville Police arrest suspect on sexual assault charges after sorority break-in

Latest News

Albemarle County police SUV (FILE)
UPDATE: Missing Person Safely Located
Madison County celebrates the Wool and Wine Festival
Madison County celebrates the Wool and Wine Festival
The 10th annual Bowwow Walk
The 10th annual Bowwow Walk
Madison County celebrates the Wool and Wine Festival
Madison County celebrates the Wool and Wine Festival