What you need to know ahead of the the Blue Ridge Marathon

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Packed with running, music, food, and plenty of fun-- the Foot Levelers Blue Ridge Marathon returns this weekend.

Nearly 3,000 registered runners - from 36 states and seven countries will participate.

Organizers call it one of ‘America’s Toughest Road Races.’ With a 10K, half-marathon, marathon, double marathon, and the casual Sunday Slow-K, there’s a distance and pace for everyone.

Heidi Bundy will be running the race for the second time this year. She says three words she would use to describe the race are: endurance, perseverance, and intention.

“For anybody that thinks that they can’t do a longer distance, don’t let yourself be overwhelmed just thinking of the distance. It’s amazing what you can do when you break it down into smaller pieces, one mile at a time, half a mile at a time, one minute at a time, and the running groups help with that,” said second-year participant Heidi Bundy.

Foot Levelers Blue Ridge Marathon Welcome Expo is an opportunity to chat with runners, families, visitors, volunteers, and vendors! It will be held Friday, April 21 from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Elmwood Park.

Freedom First Down by Downtown is taking place all over downtown Roanoke April 20-24.

Here is a link to a list of venues: downbydowntown.com/music-venues/

Joe Hertler and The Rainbow Seekers are headlining the Saturday night concert in Elmwood Park.

The race will take place April 22nd.

To see the full list of road closures, click here.

Race organizers say they are also watching the weather closely to make sure runners, volunteers, and fans are up to date.

They are in close contact with the city’s emergency management team and the National Weather Service.

It's that time of year again...the Blue Ridge Marathon is this Saturday, April 22. Click the Waze link for more information on street closures. https://www.waze.com/events/blue-ridge-marathon-2023-04-22 Posted by City of Roanoke, Virginia - Government on Wednesday, April 19, 2023

