UVA Police upping presence on Grounds in response to increase in violent crime

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA Police Department says that with the noticeable increase of violent crimes on and around Grounds, it is focusing on leveraging its existing resources to create long-term, sustainable results when it comes to protecting the UVA community.

Chief Tim Longo says there will be an increased visual presence of police in the area, as well as increased use of camera control systems.

“[It’s] so that we bring strategies to our community that isn’t only constitutionally sound, but are consistent with the expectations of those we serve,” Chief Longo said.

Longo says UVA police will also work with the surrounding police departments and encourage community engagement as part of the initiative.

