Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

UVA Police upping presence on Grounds in response to increase in violent crime

UVA Police will now have an increased presence on grounds.
UVA Police will now have an increased presence on grounds.(WWBT)
By Bria Stith
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA Police Department says that with the noticeable increase of violent crimes on and around Grounds, it is focusing on leveraging its existing resources to create long-term, sustainable results when it comes to protecting the UVA community.

Chief Tim Longo says there will be an increased visual presence of police in the area, as well as increased use of camera control systems.

“[It’s] so that we bring strategies to our community that isn’t only constitutionally sound, but are consistent with the expectations of those we serve,” Chief Longo said.

Longo says UVA police will also work with the surrounding police departments and encourage community engagement as part of the initiative.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albemarle County Police Department
Update: Crozet Shelter in Place order lifted
(FILE)
Developer offers up plans for former Kmart site
Albemarle County Police
WAHS assistant principal charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor
Namine's puppies
Great Dane gives birth to 21 puppies in 27 hours
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA CEO placed on administrative leave

Latest News

John Christian McDaniel
Augusta County police search for missing 27-year-old man
Court documents show evidence to be used in the case of Khaleesi Cuthriell
The Hidden Valley wildfire has burned at least 1,500 acres.
Wildfires threaten Franklin, crews battle to contain wildfires
Board of Education approves new history standards