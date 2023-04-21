Advertise With Us
Senator Tim Kaine visits Southwood community

U.S. Virginia Senator Tim Kaine speaking with Southwood residents
U.S. Virginia Senator Tim Kaine speaking with Southwood residents(wv)
By Madison McNamee
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

U.S. Virginia Senator Tim Kaine made a trip to check out some affordable housing in Albemarle County Friday, April 21.

Senator Kaine chatted with families in the Southwood Community to learn about redeveloping neighborhoods, without displacing current residents. He says he is working on a housing bill, and seeing how Southwood is being built gives him ideas for the legislation.

Senator Kaine’s federal funding for affordable housing usually goes towards apartments, rather than home ownership, like Southwood. He says this is a model that could be replicated.

“It’s almost never the same people who come back, who got displaced, and the model here is in this sizeable project, to do it in phases, where you never have to displace anyone. And that that’s very, very hard to do. So far, it’s successful and there’s something to learn there.” Sen. Kaine said.

Senator Kaine says he wants more people to come see Southwood, and he wants to follow the progress of it over the course of its construction.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Judge denies bail to man charged in violent march connected to Unite the Right rally
