Saturday Showers & Storms Before Temperatures Drop

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A repeat of yesterday’s weather with temperatures making it to the 90′s for the day. Breezy winds and low humidity will also keep us under a Fire Weather Watch for the afternoon and evening, so outdoor burning is discouraged. An approaching cold front will bring showers and a slight risk for severe thunderstorms on Saturday. Mostly expecting strong winds with any severe weather, although hail or a brief tornado aren’t being ruled out for the day. A cooler trend follows into next week. Check back for updates.

Today: Hot and breezy. Highs around 90.

Tonight: Mild and partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Saturday: Showers and storms. Highs around 70. Lows in the mid 40′s.

Sunday: Cooler and breezy. Highs in the mid 60′s. Lows in the upper 30′s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and dry. Highs in the low 60′s. Lows in the upper 30′s.

Tuesday: Sunny and mild. Highs in the upper 60′s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60′s.

Thursday: Cloudy with showers. Highs in the mid 60′s.

