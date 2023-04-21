Advertise With Us
National Prescription Drug Takeback Day is April 22

This image shows various pill bottles and prescription drugs
(FILE)(Arizona's Family)
By Jacob Phillips
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Saturday, April 22 is National Prescription Drug Takeback day. Charlottesville police are doing their part to safely dispose of old pills and other medications.

You can drop off your old meds from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Charlottesville City Hall Annex.

Keep in mind that you can’t drop off syringes, sharps, or illicit drugs. Anything liquid needs to be sealed in its original container.

“We don’t want people abusing drugs. We don’t want people taking expired drugs because that can be dangerous. There’s bacteria and other elements that go along with that, so you don’t want people taking those drugs,” Charlottesville PIO Kyle Ervin said.

There will be several other drop-off points around central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley. More information is available here.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

