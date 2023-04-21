Advertise With Us
Looks like another hot day

Storm Saturday, clearing and cooler Sunday
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - More 90 degree temperatures will be on tap today. We’ll see partly sunny skies and breezy conditions. Any outdoor burning is not recommended. Meanwhile, we continue to track a strong cold front to our west. Showers and storm chances will develop Saturday. Once the cold front advances to our east, improving weather will move in. Sunny and cooler Sunday. Have a great and safe weekend !

Today: Partly sunny & breezy, High: around 90

Tonight: Partly cloudy & pleasant, Low: upper 50s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storm, High: low 70s...Low: mid 40s

Sunday: Clearing & breezy, High: low 60s...Low: upper 30s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: mid 30s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, pm showers, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s

Thursday: Cloudy, rain, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s

