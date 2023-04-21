Looks like another hot day
Storm Saturday, clearing and cooler Sunday
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - More 90 degree temperatures will be on tap today. We’ll see partly sunny skies and breezy conditions. Any outdoor burning is not recommended. Meanwhile, we continue to track a strong cold front to our west. Showers and storm chances will develop Saturday. Once the cold front advances to our east, improving weather will move in. Sunny and cooler Sunday. Have a great and safe weekend !
Today: Partly sunny & breezy, High: around 90
Tonight: Partly cloudy & pleasant, Low: upper 50s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storm, High: low 70s...Low: mid 40s
Sunday: Clearing & breezy, High: low 60s...Low: upper 30s
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: mid 30s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, pm showers, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s
Thursday: Cloudy, rain, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s
