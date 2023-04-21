Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Judge denies bail to man charged in violent march connected to Unite the Right rally

There are three men total facing charges, and two made appearances in the Albemarle County Circuit Court.
By Madison McNamee
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - One of the men charged following the violent tiki torch march that preceded the Unite the Right rally is going to stay in jail after having been denied bond. There are three men total facing charges, and two made appearances in the Albemarle County Circuit Court.

Scott Dykes was denied bond, while William Smith was rescheduled to appear on May 3.

The two are charged with burning an object with the “intent to intimidate” on August 11, 2017, the night that white nationalists marched on the Lawn at the University of Virginia.

UVA School of Law Professor Anne Coughlin sat in on the hearing.

“It was very traumatic. It has been difficult for many of us to come back to these places without meaning, without remembering the trauma that those days,” Coughlin said. “One of the things that this case will show people in our community and beyond is the line between speech that’s protected on the one hand in criminal conduct.”

The Commonwealth Attorney’s Office presented evidence of other hate crimes that Dykes may have been involved with since 2017, and because of that, Judge Claude Worrell denied Dykes bond.

William Smith walked into the courtroom after Dykes, but after a long, private talk with his lawyer, his hearing was pushed to May.

A third man, Dallas Medina of Ravenna, Ohio, was arrested on Monday, April 17. He is expected to be in court on June 5.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albemarle County Police Department
Update: Crozet Shelter in Place order lifted
(FILE)
Developer offers up plans for former Kmart site
Albemarle County Police
WAHS assistant principal charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor
Namine's puppies
Great Dane gives birth to 21 puppies in 27 hours
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA CEO placed on administrative leave

Latest News

Dogwood Vietnam Memorial Foundation holds 57th annual rededication ceremony
Dogwood Vietnam Memorial Foundation holds 57th annual rededication ceremony
(FILE)
Albemarle receives $250k grant for affordable broadband
Judge denies bail to man charged in violent march connected to Unite the Right rally
Judge denies bail to man charged in violent march connected to Unite the Right rally
Dogwood Vietnam Memorial Foundation holds 57th annual rededication ceremony
Dogwood Vietnam Memorial Foundation holds 57th annual rededication ceremony