Judge denies bail to man charged in violent march connected to Unite the Right rally

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - One of the men charged following the violent tiki torch march that preceded the Unite the Right rally is going to stay in jail after having been denied bond. There are three men total facing charges, and two made appearances in the Albemarle County Circuit Court.

Scott Dykes was denied bond, while William Smith was rescheduled to appear on May 3.

The two are charged with burning an object with the “intent to intimidate” on August 11, 2017, the night that white nationalists marched on the Lawn at the University of Virginia.

UVA School of Law Professor Anne Coughlin sat in on the hearing.

“It was very traumatic. It has been difficult for many of us to come back to these places without meaning, without remembering the trauma that those days,” Coughlin said. “One of the things that this case will show people in our community and beyond is the line between speech that’s protected on the one hand in criminal conduct.”

The Commonwealth Attorney’s Office presented evidence of other hate crimes that Dykes may have been involved with since 2017, and because of that, Judge Claude Worrell denied Dykes bond.

William Smith walked into the courtroom after Dykes, but after a long, private talk with his lawyer, his hearing was pushed to May.

A third man, Dallas Medina of Ravenna, Ohio, was arrested on Monday, April 17. He is expected to be in court on June 5.

