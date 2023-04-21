Advertise With Us
Food pantries seeing increase in demand after end of emergency SNAP benefits

By Bria Stith
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Food pantries in the Charlottesville area say they are seeing more people in need now that COVID-19 emergency SNAP benefits have been cut.

“It is impacting people especially along with inflation,” said Lee Sinclair with the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. “Like Loaves and Fishes and Feeding Green and the Emergency Food Network, more people, more guests are coming to visit the food pantries.”

Sinclair says the pantries are prepared to deal with the increase in demand.

“The folks who who give money or food to the Blue Ridge area food bank make sure that that food goes out to our partner pantries, and so there’s plenty of food. We don’t want folks to think that they’re taking from someone else if they go to the food pantry, so please, if you need the help, please go find it at a food pantry near you,” Sinclair said.

Sinclair says that in addition to food banks, SNAP benefits are the most effective hunger prevention program in the country.

“In Virginia alone last year, it served almost 800,000 people and helped them put food on their table,” Sinclair said.

