Dogwood Vietnam Memorial Foundation holds 57th annual rededication ceremony

Wreaths were donated by various organizations to honor the soldiers.
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Dogwood Vietnam Memorial Foundation held its 57th annual Rededication in McIntire Park.

This is one of the three yearly ceremonies hosted at the Charlottesville Vietnam Memorial to honor those who served and sacrificed their lives during the war.

“We think this ceremony here brings people together. That’s what we need. We need to bring people together to continue to perfect our union, because we are a long ways off yet. We’ve been working on it,” Dogwood Vietnam Memorial Foundation President Bruce Eade said.

A soldier is chosen each year to be honored, and their family is given flags.

