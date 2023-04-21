Advertise With Us
Court documents show evidence to be used in the case of Khaleesi Cuthriell

(WHSV)
By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Court documents have revealed some of the evidence that will be brought to light once the trial in the death of Khaleesi Cuthriell begins.

The Virginia Department of Forensic Science searched Candi Royer and Travis Brown’s home in Augusta County in 2022.

Multiple items of evidence were reportedly taken from the home, and three came back to be positive results for Khaleesi Cuthriell’s DNA.

Hair samples were taken from a wire handle wrapped in tape, and a blood sample was taken from two wall swab samples.

The DNA for all three of those items are believed to be Khalessi’s, after matching it with her biological parents’ samples.

Brown’s five-day jury trial is set to begin on Aug 28. and last through Sept 1.

Royer’s trial is set to begin on Oct 16 and go through the 20.

