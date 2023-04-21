Cooler Weekend. Showers and Storms Arrive Saturday. Isolated Severe Risk. Drier, Breezy Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A strong cold front will approach and sweep across the region Saturday, triggering showers and storms. Some showers likely by mid to late morning with more rain and storms into the mid afternoon. There is a marginal risk for severe storms, across Central Virginia, with the main threat a few damaging wind gusts. While much lower, possibly some spotty hail and even lower an isolated tornado. Rain amounts of a half to over one inch through Saturday.

Breezy, much cooler and dry Sunday. Cooler than average temperatures will carry us into next week. Morning lows in the 30s by Monday morning and some areas of frost likely by Tuesday morning. The middle and end of next week turns more unsettled with clouds and showers.

Tonight: Increasing clouds, mild and breezy. Lows upper 50s to low 60s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, downpours and thunderstorms. Mainly mid AM into the afternoon. Isolated severe risk. Highs in upper 60s to low 70s.. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

Sunday: Breezy, cooler and dry. Mostly sunny, highs upper 50s to mid 60s. Lows mid to upper 30s.

Monday: Mostly sunny, cooler. Highs upper 50s to low 60s. Lows in the low to mid 30s with areas of frost.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High mid to upper 60s.. Low low 40s.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds, late showers. Highs upper 60s. Lows upper 40s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, cool, showers. Highs upper 50s to low 60s. Lows upper 40s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, cool, showers. Highs low to mid 60s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.