Augusta County police search for missing 27-year-old man

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 27-year-old man who has been missing since Tuesday.

John Christian McDaniel, 27, was last seen at his job on Tuesday, April 18 but was reported missing on Thursday, April 20. His whereabouts are unknown.

John Christian McDaniel (WVIR)

McDaniel could possibly be driving a 2018, gray Ford Focus with VA registration: TZZ-6361.

Anyone with information concerning McDaniel’s location is asked to call Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

