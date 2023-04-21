Advertise With Us
Albemarle receives $250k grant for affordable broadband

(FILE)
(FILE)(Live 5)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County has received a $250,000 grant for its Affordable Connectivity Program outreach. The program provides $30 a month for monthly broadband costs.

The plan is to help low income households by giving them access to telehealth, distance learning, and online government services.

“We have a plan in place to achieve universal broadband access by 2025. Access isn’t the only barrier to connectivity. Nationally, two thirds of unconnected households can’t afford the monthly broadband costs,” Albemarle County broadband program manager Jason Inofuentes said.

Inofuentes says that locally, 15% of eligible households are enrolled in the program.

