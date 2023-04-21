Albemarle receives $250k grant for affordable broadband

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County has received a $250,000 grant for its Affordable Connectivity Program outreach. The program provides $30 a month for monthly broadband costs.

The plan is to help low income households by giving them access to telehealth, distance learning, and online government services.

“We have a plan in place to achieve universal broadband access by 2025. Access isn’t the only barrier to connectivity. Nationally, two thirds of unconnected households can’t afford the monthly broadband costs,” Albemarle County broadband program manager Jason Inofuentes said.

Inofuentes says that locally, 15% of eligible households are enrolled in the program.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.