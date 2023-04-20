Waynesboro park construction is underway

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Construction is underway for a new park called “Sunset Park” in Waynesboro.

According to Waynesboro Parks and Recreation, this construction project will include a restroom, picnic shelter, and two overlooks as well as parking and an improved road access. Existing storm-water controls will be upgraded to support these amenities.

Utilities including water, electricity, and a septic system will be added.

“Phase one gets us our infrastructure with parking, restroom facility, water fountains shelter, overlooks and things like that and the second phase is opening up another fifty or so acres for hiking trails and bike trails.” said Dwayne Jones, Director of Parks and Recreation, City of Waynesboro.

Jones said that this park will be the highest park in Waynesboro.

Waynesboro Parks and Recreation says the city is partnering with the Shenandoah Valley Bicycle Coalition to raise money and look for other funding opportunities that will allow the hiking and biking trails to be constructed.

Jones said that this park will on top of a hill that was once Waynesboro’s landfill.

“There is parts of this are where city used to store its trash in sort of piled up and that is what has formed part of this mountain side that is capped and we are basically using the uncapped portion of that landfill at the very top.” said Jones.

“Seeing the walls go up on the restroom, seeing the grading for the parking lot, we have seen it in plan view and in 2D drawings for years but to actually see dirt moving is really exciting.” said Jones.

Jones said that there goal is to have the park open by this fall.

