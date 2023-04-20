Second annual Virginia 420 Festival underway in Albemarle County

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County’s Misty Mountain Camp Resort hosted the second annual Virginia 420 Festival.

Virginia 420 Festival founder Winston Marsden says the festival’s work is a lot more nuanced than people think.

“It was a celebration of all the people who fought for the fiber, food and medicine and education behind the plan,” Marsden said. “It’s not about smoking and getting high. It’s about education and teaching people that this plant is used by a lot of cancer patients.”

Cannabis is legal in Virginia to a degree. Cannabis growing and use are strictly controlled, and recreational sales are not yet allowed.

Marsden says he wants the event to bring enjoyment and education, and that it will be held every year on April 20.

“We wanted to create the festival experience and provide something that’s just like you do every day, but just on your little unique span of education, of legalization and what it means for Virginia,” Marsden said.

