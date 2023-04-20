Rivanna Solid Waste Authority holding its spring collection

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - People who live in Charlottesville, Scottsville, or Albemarle County can safely get rid of household hazardous materials for free.

The Rivanna Solid Waste Authority is holding its spring collection event Friday, April 21, and Saturday, April 22. You can get rid of items like pesticides, paint, and cleaners.

Items can be dropped off at the Ivy Material Utilization Center both days from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.