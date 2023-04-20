Advertise With Us
New service in Fluvanna County helping to get donated furniture to those who need it

A new service in Fluvanna County aims to help those in need.
By Jacob Phillips
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FLUVANNA COUNTY Va. (WVIR) - A new service in Fluvanna County aims to help those in need.

Pete’s Pick-Up is collecting unwanted furniture and donating it to those struggling to afford things like couches, dressers, and mattresses.

“There’s definitely a need for it. We have people who are coming out of even homeless situations, and or crisis situations, and they have nothing. So being able to get some basic items from a furniture bank is critical,” CEO Andrea Johnson said Thursday, April 20.

Johnson is also the CEO of van der Linde Recycling.

“It has allowed us to integrate two of our passions: One is serving the environment and recycling and keeping material out of the landfill. And the second is servicing our community,” Johnson said.

Pete’s Pick-up is teaming up with nonprofits to make sure the furniture is evenly distributed.

“It’s all about having a bed to sleep on, a chair to sit in, something to get them started as they transition into a new phase in their life,” Johnson said.

