More than $500K in funding is heading to Piedmont Virginia Community College

By Madison McNamee
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - More than $500,000 in federal funding is heading to Piedmont Virginia Community College.

The money will go towards the school’s engineering technology program to help prepare students for jobs in advanced manufacturing.

“The sooner that we can attract students into this field, the more likely they’re going to be successful,” Ken Welborn said.

This funding will also boost dual enrollment at PVCC for high schoolers, as well as allow for a hybrid system to make these classes accessible to more students.

