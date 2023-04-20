It’s going to be hot !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Temperatures will soar to 90 today. We’ll see mostly sunny skies and hot temperatures this afternoon. More of the same can be expected Friday. Fortunately humidity will be low. Meanwhile, needed rain is on the way. We are tracking a strong cold front to our west. Showers and scattered storms will develop later Saturday afternoon and evening. Clearing, cool and breezy conditions will return Sunday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & hot, High: around 90

Tonight: Mostly clear & cool, Low: mid 50s

Friday: Partly sunny & breezy, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 50s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storm, High: mid 70s...Low: upper 40s

Sunday: Clearing & breezy, High: mid 60s...Low: upper 30s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: upper 30s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s

