Hot End to the Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - We could see the warmest weather we’ve had in almost 8 months, with highs reaching 90 for the day. High pressure will keep us warm and dry into Friday with breezy winds that will bring elevated fire danger. Enjoy this nice summer weather as a cold front arriving on Saturday will bring widespread rain, a marginal risk for severe storms. Plan for a dry, but cooler than average start to next week with temperatures in the 60′s with lows in the 30′s and 40′s. Check back for updates.

Today: Hot and sunny. Highs near 90.

Tonight: Mild and clear. Lows in the upper 50′s.

Friday: Another hot day with breezy winds. Highs in the upper 80′s. Lows around 60.

Saturday: Showers and isolated storms. Highs in the mid 70′s. Lows in the upper 40′s.

Sunday: Cooler and breezy. Highs in the mid 60′s. Lows around 40.

Monday & Tuesday: Sunny. Highs in the mid 60′s.

Wednesday: Sun & clouds with late showers. Highs in the mid 60′s.

