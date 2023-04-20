Charlottesville sports writer Jerry Ratcliffe to be inducted into Virginia Sports Hall of Fame

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville sports writer Jerry Ratcliffe has been covering sports in central Virginia for over four decades, and this weekend, he’s being inducted into the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame.

Ratcliffe has covered thousands of games, most of them for the Daily Progress newspaper with a focus on UVA Athletics.

“This is really a dream come true. When I started out 40 years ago, this is something I never imagined would happen and it’s an unbelievable honor. I am so humbled by people who would recognize my work like this,” Ratcliffe said.

Ratcliffe has been named the Virginia Sports Writer of the Year four times and has won over 80 other awards for his writing. Jerry has also written two books, with one being on the history of UVA football, and the other being on the UVA men’s basketball team’s run to the 2019 National Championship.

Ratcliffe is the only writer to be inducted into the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame this year. He joins 7 other athletes in this year’s class. The class includes Virginia Beach’s Ryan Zimmerman and Martinsville’s Shawn Moore, two guys that Ratcliffe covered during their careers at UVA.

“It’s really cool going in with some people you know and have covered and have the utmost respect for,” Ratcliffe said. “Back in those days, we got to know the athletes really well. We got to hang out and spend a lot of quality time with them. It’s been fun to see them grow as professionals after sports.”

Ratcliffe says sports writing has allowed him to travel the country and meet legendary people. He’s now 73 years old and still loves working as a journalist. He now writes on his own website, jerryratcliffe.com.

“I’m still having fun, still meeting new people, still have things to contribute,” Ratcliffe said. “I may be like a cowboy and die with these boots on. I’m just not ready to hang it up yet.”

