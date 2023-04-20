Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Bring Your Own Cup Day returns to 7-Eleven this spring

Bring Your Own Cup Day will take place on April 29 at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and...
Bring Your Own Cup Day will take place on April 29 at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores.(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Bring Your Own Cup Day is returning to 7-Elevens across the country to kick off Slurpee season.

Customers are challenged to tap into their creativity and grab their favorite cup, astronaut helmet, mason jar, pie tin or any other unconventional container and fill with their favorite flavor of Slurpee for $1.99.

“We love seeing customers enjoy our products in fun ways – especially when it comes to our beloved, iconic Slurpee drink,” 7-Eleven Director of Proprietary Beverages Ben Boulden said in a news release.

“From a cowboy boot to a fishbowl ... the more creative the cup, the better. We can’t wait to see what our customers come up with this year.”

Here’s what customers need to know to participate:

1. Make sure the cup is food-safe and clean.

2. Ensure the cup can fit upright within the 10-inch hole in the in-store display so it will fit under the Slurpee dispenser.

3. Confirm the cup is leakproof.

Bring Your Own Cup Day will take place on April 29 at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores.

The promotion is limited to one cup per customer.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albemarle County Police Department
Update: Crozet Shelter in Place order lifted
(FILE)
Developer offers up plans for former Kmart site
Albemarle County Police
WAHS assistant principal charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor
Namine's puppies
Great Dane gives birth to 21 puppies in 27 hours
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA CEO placed on administrative leave

Latest News

Alexa Bartell died Wednesday after someone threw a large rock at the car in which she was...
Woman killed by large rock thrown at car, authorities say
FILE - In this March 27, 2010, file photo, WWE superstar Ted DiBiase Jr., left, with brother...
Former wrestler charged in Mississippi welfare fraud case
FILE - The Twitter application is seen on a digital device, April 25, 2022, in San Diego. (AP...
Twitter begins removing blue checks from users who don’t pay
Flowers and balloons sit piled outside the Mahogany Masterpiece dance studio on Wednesday,...
5th arrest made in Alabama Sweet 16 birthday party shooting
This illustration provided by NASA depicts the RHESSI (Reuven Ramaty High Energy Solar...
Old NASA satellite plunges to Earth over Sahara Desert