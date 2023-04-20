Board of Education approves new history standards

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Board of Education approved a “sweeping revision” of K-12 history and social science standards.

“The standards raise the commonwealth’s aspirations for history and social science instruction, while also restoring excellence, curiosity and excitement around teaching and learning history,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Lisa Coons said.

The new standards come after multiple drafts and several public hearing sessions.

Earlier this year, the Department of Education said the most recently revised standards recommend grade-level content that starts in kindergarten that “focus on essential skills, state and national symbols, and communities and culminates in high school with World History, Virginia and United States History, and Virginia and United States Government.”

“These standards embody Governor Glenn Youngkin’s commitment to teach all history — both the good and the bad,” said Secretary of Education Aimee Rogstad Guidera.

The 2023 History and Social Science Standards of Learning are available on the Virginia Department of Education.

