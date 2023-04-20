Augusta County Board of Supervisors appoint member to fill vacant seat

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The empty seat on the Augusta County Board of Supervisors has been filled.

Last month board member Steve Morelli resigned from his seat.

Three candidates were interviewed Wednesday afternoon in the Augusta County board room.

Randal Wolf, Carolyn Bragg and James Kindig were the three interviewees for the seat.

Carolyn Bragg was ultimately appointed as the interim supervisor for the South River District seat on the Augusta County Board of Supervisors.

”For the citizens specifically that would have the most direct impact I think we do need to look at solving issues as far as staffing or services for both deputies and fire, rescue,” Bragg said about what she believes is the most important issue for her to address.

Bragg has held the South River District seat before for six years.

She currently holds a position on the Augusta County Planning Commission.

