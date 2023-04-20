Another Summer-like Day Friday. Showers and Storms Arrive Saturday and Turning Cooler

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - One more Summer-like day ahead Friday, minus the humidity. High pressure will keep us very warm and dry into Friday, but coupled with breezy winds will bring an elevated fire danger, before a strong cold front arrives Saturday. This front will likely bring some showers in the morning, but a better opportunity for more widespread rain and some storms by afternoon. There is a marginal risk for severe storms, across Central Virginia, with the main threat a few damaging wind gusts. Breezy, much cooler and dry Sunday. Cooler than average temperatures will carry us into the early start of next week. Some areas of frost likely by Tuesday morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear and comfortable. Lows 55-60.

Friday: Mostly sunny, breezy, very warm to hot. Highs 85-90. Lows near 60.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, downpours and thunderstorms. Mainly late AM into the afternoon and evening. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Lows in the 40s.

Sunday: Breezy, cooler and dry. Mostly sunny, highs in the low to mid 60s. Low 40.

Monday: Mostly sunny, cooler than average. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the 30s with areas of frost.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High mid to upper 60s.. Low low 40s.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds, late showers. Highs upper 60s. Lows low 40s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers. Highs low to mid 60s.

